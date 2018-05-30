Sanju trailer: As expected, Ranbir Kapoor pulls off a stunner - Watch

Mumbai: The most awaited trailer of the year is out and how! Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju trailer was launched and streamed live across five cities on Wednesday afternoon. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial which recreates moments of ecstasy and agony in Sanjay Dutt's life will most definitely give a boost to Ranbir's career.

Ranbir has already impressed us by copying Sanjay's looks, his body-language and his dialogue delivery style in the teaser. And now it is time for you to see how much of a hard work Ranbir has put in, to do justice to the character.

Watch the trailer here:

Six phases of Sanju's life were highlighted in the teaser. Spread over 3 decades, the teaser gave glimpses of Sanju's jaw-dropping transformation.

The multi-starrer has Paresh Rawal on board to play Sunil Dutt (Sanjay's father) and Manisha Koirala to essay Nargis (Sanjay's mother).

Also starring Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh, the film will narrate the tumulous life of Dutt until his release from the Yerwada Jail in Pune a few years back.

Here's how the makers have described the film on YouTube after launching the teaser:

"Sanju is in turns a hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of one man’s battle against his own wild self and the formidable external forces trying to crush him. It depicts the journey of a man through everything that life can throw at him. Some true stories leave you thinking “did this really happen?” This is one such unbelievable story that happens to be true. (sic)."

The film has been produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.