Sanju Trailer: Five best dialogues from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer

New Delhi: Sanjay Dutt's biopic, 'Sanju' will hit the silver screen on June 29. The trailer of the film has now been unveiled and it is an emotional roller coaster. 'Sanju' stars Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Dutt. Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarabh, Dia Mirza and Paresh Rawal also play pivotal roles in the film.

Here are five best dialogues from the trailer that will stay in our mind for a long time:

1. “Mai bevada hoon, tharki hoon, drug addict hoon, sab hu...lekin terrorist nahi hu”

Spoken by Ranbir Kapoor just 27 seconds in the trailer, this dialogue preps us up for the emotional ride that the film is going to be.

2. “308 tak yaad hai, chalo aap safety ke lie 350 likh lo”

Talking about how many women he's been with, Sanju baba (played by Ranbir) tells this to the biographer (played by Anushka Sharma).

3. “Mera beta koi guzra hua waqt nahi hai jo laut kar waapas nahi aa sakta”

Spoken by Paresh Rawal, essaying the role of Sunil Dutt, the dialogue gave us goosebumps. The context in which it was spoken was intense and the style of delivery was beyond perfect.

4. “Tiger hai tu, tiger, Roar”

Spoken by Vicky Kaushal, who plays Sanju's friend, the dialogue echoes the 'never giving up' attitude that Sanjay Dutt is known for.

5. “Baba, Baba, maine landline pe phone kiya hai”

This is the most hilarious dialogue from the trailer and also marks the end of it. Ending the trailer on a hilarious note, the movie promises a lot of entertainment.