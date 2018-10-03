हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayushmann Khurrana

Sanya Malhotra-Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho to release on October 19

'Badhaai Ho' will release across the theatres on October 19 this year. 

Sanya Malhotra-Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s Badhaai Ho to release on October 19
Photo courtesy: FIlm poster

New Delhi: Talented generation next actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra are all set to be seen together in comedy drama 'Badhaai Ho'. The film's trailer was released a few days back and it created a storm online. 

And now, the makers have released the release date of the quirky drama, which has an interesting line-up of classic actors. The film will release across the theatres on October 19 this year. 

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh too confirmed the news and tweeted, "All set for 19 Oct 2018 release... #BadhaaiHo stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao... Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma." 

'Badhaai Ho' is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film presents a coming-of-age story.  Only recently, the makers unveiled a new song titled 'Morni Banke' from the movie. Apart from Ayushmann and Sanya, the film stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Sheeba Chaddha and Surekha Sikri in pivotal parts. 

