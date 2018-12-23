हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan to star in 'Love Aaj Kal' sequel?—Deets inside

If latest reports are to go by, Sara has been roped in for yet another film and this one is going to be special!

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan to star in &#039;Love Aaj Kal&#039; sequel?—Deets inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: With just one film released, Sara Ali Khan became the second most googled celebrity of the year and the young actress's fan-following seems to be growing each day. After her powerful debut in Kedarnath, Sara is all set to enthral us with her performance in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. Reports were that the actress has been roped in for 'Baaghi 3' to act alongside Tiger Shroff but there is no official confirmation of the same.

If latest reports are to go by, Sara has been roped in for yet another film and this one is going to be special!

Filmfare reports that Sara has teamed up with 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' fame Kartik Aaryan and the two will star in the sequel of 2009 super-hit, 'Love Aaj Kal'. What's going to be special is that 'Love Aaj Kal' had Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan as the male lead. It will be a special moment for the 'Nawab of Bollywood' to watch his daughter play the female lead in sequel of his film!

Coming to Kartik, the actor awaits the release of 'Luka Chuppi' along with the gorgeous Kriti Sanon. He has had a great time at box office with his latest 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' proving to be a money spinner. The film was loved by the audience and sent cash registers ringing as soon as it released. Kartik is known as the 'King of Monologues' in Bollywood ever since his monologue from 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' went viral.

