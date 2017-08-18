Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput meet over 'Kedarnath' and this pic can't be missed!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is next helming the much talked about project 'Kedarnath'. The film is in the news for it marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara into Bollywood.

The film stars Sara and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles and before announcing the project, Abhishek and Sara even visited Lord Shiva's abode—Kedarnath to seek blessings for the film.

Now, he took to Twitter and shared the latest picture of the lead pair busy doing their readings for 'Kedarnath'. The picture has Sushant and Sara starting off with their prep work.

Check out the picture: