Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput meet over 'Kedarnath' and this pic can't be missed!

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is next helming the much talked about project 'Kedarnath'. The film is in the news for it marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara into Bollywood.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 13:39
Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput meet over &#039;Kedarnath&#039; and this pic can&#039;t be missed!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is next helming the much talked about project 'Kedarnath'. The film is in the news for it marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara into Bollywood.

Sara Ali Khan's debut 'Kedarnath' CONFIRMED, director Abhishek Kapoor takes Lord Shiva's blessings!
MUST READ
Sara Ali Khan's debut 'Kedarnath' CONFIRMED, director Abhishek Kapoor takes Lord Shiva's blessings!

The film stars Sara and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles and before announcing the project, Abhishek and Sara even visited Lord Shiva's abode—Kedarnath to seek blessings for the film.

Sara Ali Khan – Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Kedarnath' to release in June 2018
MUST READ
Sara Ali Khan – Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Kedarnath' to release in June 2018

Now, he took to Twitter and shared the latest picture of the lead pair busy doing their readings for 'Kedarnath'. The picture has Sushant and Sara starting off with their prep work.

Check out the picture:

TAGS

KedarnathSara Ali KhanSushant Singh RajputSushantAbhishek KapoorBollywoodsaif's daughterLord Shiva

