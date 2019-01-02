Sara Ali Khan in talks to star alongside Varun Dhawan in ABCD 3?

New Delhi: The beautiful Sara Ali Khan left us all impressed with her powerful performance in her debut film 'Kedarnath'. The stunning actress was then seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' and became the talk of the town. With just two film releases, Sara is already one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood and everybody wants to know what will she be upto next.

If reports are to be believed, Sara is in talks to star opposite Varun Dhawan in 'ABCD 3'. The project will be helmed by Remo D'Souza.

A source informed DNA, “With Shraddha on board, it would be a reunion of the ABCD 2 trio, along with Varun and Remo. They have an equation and that would help in their collaborating on another dance flick,”

“The other strong contender for the role is Sara Ali Khan. She has proved her acting chops in Kedarnath and has been appreciated in Simmba too. Signing her would also mean a fresh new onscreen pair. And Varun and Sara together are bound to generate tremendous buzz for this dance movie. So yes, the makers are definitely looking at the advantage of casting Sara for the film.”

Well, looks like we will have to wait for the official announcement to know who is the leading lady of 'ABCD 3'.

Interestingly, on 'Koffee With Karan 6', Sara had expressed her desire to work with Varun someday. Looks like chances of her wish coming true are quite high!