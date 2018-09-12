हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan not joining forces with Varun Dhawan for next?

Even before her debut film could be decided, looks like rumours of her bagging other projects are already making headlines.

Sara Ali Khan not joining forces with Varun Dhawan for next?

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's gorgeous daughter Sara Ali Khan is making the right kind of noise ahead of big screen launch. The pretty face will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' with Ranveer Singh.

Even before her debut film release could be decided, looks like rumours of her bagging other projects is already making headlines. A few days back, it was reported that Sara will be seen in a film with Varun Dhawan and it will be helmed by none other than veteran filmmaker David Dhawan.

However, looks like it was just a rumour.

According to DNA, nothing has been finalised as yet. Quoting a source, the report states that the director is still working on the script and is yet to lock it. Only after the screenplay will be finalised, can the actress be approached for a role. Before that it is highly unlikely that the makers will sign any actress or even discuss the project with anyone.

Meanwhile, Sara is one of the star kids making her debut this year and is already one of the favourites on social media. The actress was earlier set to make her debut in 'Kedarnath' but due to some issues between the production house and the filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, the film has now been delayed. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. Although the differences have been sorted out, it looks unlikely that 'Kedarnath' will be her maiden release this year.

But even before her debut movie, she bagged yet another big project in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'. The film will be helmed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Karan Johar. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 28, 2018.

Looks like 'Simmba' in all probabilites will be her maiden venture this year.

Sara Ali KhanSimmbasara ali khan debutKedarnathVarun DhawanDavid DhawanBollywood

