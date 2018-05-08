Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Kedarnath' gets a new release date—Check poster

New Delhi: The much-awaited film of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput has finally got a new release date. The makers Ronnie Screwvala and Abhishek Kapoor announced the release date of 'Kedarnath' with a new poster.

Abhishek Kapoor took to Twitter to announce the release date saying, "We clean up pretty nice. 30th nov it is. #savethedate everyone #jaibholenath #rsvp @RonnieScrewvala @pragyadav_ @gitspictures #kedarnath #kedarnaththemovie @itsSSR #saraalikhan".

Earlier, the movie was being jointly made by KriArj Entertainment, T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures and director Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In The Sky Pictures (GITS) but due to a fallout between the director and producer Prernaa Arora, the film got delayed.

'Kedarnath' is touted as a love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that badly affected the famous temple town in the June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

The first schedule for 'Kedarnath', starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan has already been shot in the mountainous region of Uttarakhand. The second schedule for the film is all set to resume later this month in Mumbai.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, 'Kedarnath' is slated to release on November 30, 2018.