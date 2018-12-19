हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan-Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath maintains stronghold at Box Office

The film is all set to cross Rs 60 crore by the end of Week 2.

Sara Ali Khan-Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s Kedarnath maintains stronghold at Box Office

New Delhi: Debutante actress Sara Ali Khan's 'Kedarnath' has received a thumbs up from the audience as well as the critics. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput as the male lead and has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. 

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film got a decent start at the box office by minting over Rs 7 crore on day 1. Both Sara and Sushant have been appreciated for their performance and the latest collections prove that the audience loved the movie.

The film is all set to cross Rs 60 crore by the end of Week 2. It stands with the net collection of Rs 57.44. 

Trade analyst Taran Adrash shared the latest business collections of the film writing, "#Kedarnath is trending very well in Week 2... Will cross 60 cr by end of Week 2... Biz in Week 3 is dependent on screens + shows it gets once the biggies arrive... [Week 2] Fri 2.51 cr, Sat 3.98 cr, Sun 5.39 cr, Mon 2 cr, Tue 1.99 cr. Total: 57.44 cr. India biz."

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, 'Kedarnath' tells the inter-faith romance between a wealthy Hindu girl who takes a pilgrimage to the Kedarnath Temple in the Uttarakhand and a humble Muslim boy who becomes her guide. 

As they grow closer, they face obstacles including familial disapproval and contrasting backgrounds. At the same time, the sudden rains of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods devastate the region, and the couple is forced to survive against the elements and test their love for each other.

The film had earlier ran into trouble and got delayed after the makers had a fallout with one of the production houses, KriArj Entertainment. The film hit the screens on December 7.

Sara Ali Khan, Kedarnath, Kedarnath film, Sushant Singh Rajput, Abhishek Kapoor, Bollywood

