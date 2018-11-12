हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan-Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Kedarnath' new poster unveiled, trailer to release today—See inside

The intense chemistry between the lead pair has been tapped in the new poster.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The much-awaited and talked about venture 'Kedarnath' has created a buzz ahead of its theatrical release. The makers have unveiled a new poster starring debutant Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. After much delay, the movie will be hitting the screens on December 7, 2018.

Director Abhishek Kapoor announced with the new poster that the trailer of the movie will be out today.

Check out his tweet:

The intense chemistry between the lead pair has been tapped in the new poster, generating enough curiosity amongst the viewers. The makers a few days back released its first song titled 'Namo Namo' which had beautifully captured the gorgeous landscape of Kedarnath in and around.

'Kedarnath' is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor and Abhishek Nayyar. It is reportedly based on 2013 flooded which wreaked a havoc at the temple town of Kedarnath.

The lead actress Sara has another movie lined-up for release in December. She will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' opposite Ranveer Singh in an out-and-out commercial masala venture. It is a Hindi remake of the 2015 Telugu blockbuster 'Temper'.

 

