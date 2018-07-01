हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan wraps up Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath

'Kedarnath' marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is set to release in November this year.

New Delhi: Debutant Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up shooting of Abhishek Kapoor's controversial project 'Kedarnath'. Abhishek, who is directing the film, shared the news on the social media and announced the wrap of Sara's schedule for 'Kedarnath'. 

He wrote, "Today is the last day of shoot for this pataka. Gonna miss being on set with this puppy face Sara Ali Khan". A few days back Abhishek shared Sara's 'puppy face' photo from the set which went viral on the internet. 

'Kedarnath' marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. It is to be noted that Sushant too made his debut on the silver screen with Abhishek's 'Kai Po Che', which was a hit. 

'Kedarnath' is touted as a love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that badly affected the famous temple town in the June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

Earlier, the movie was being jointly made by KriArj Entertainment, T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures and director Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In The Sky Pictures (GITS). However, the film ran into a trouble due to the fallout between KriArj's Prernaa Arora and Abhishek. Post the legal tussle between the two, the filming of 'Kedarnath' was stalled for several weeks, leading to several speculations being made about the film's fate. 

Soon after, Sara was offered a meaty role in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' opposite Ranveer Singh. The young actress gave her nod to the project, causing much displeased to Abhishek Kapoor. 

As per a report, Sara was served a legal notice by 'Guy In The Sky Productions Pvt Ltd', company owned by Abhishek Kapoor, that sought Rs 5 crore as damage for breaching her contract. In the plea, the makers claimed that despite that Sara had allotted her dates from May to July for 'Kedarnath', she retracted later and assigned her dates in June to Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar's 'Simmba'.  

However, as soon as the matter appeared to be getting out of control, Sara's father and actor Saif Ali Khan intervened and resolved the matter with the filmmaker following which the film was back on the track.

In April, it was reported that Ronnie Screwvala took over as the co-producer of 'Kedarnath' and soon an announcement was made that 'Kedarnath' will be released by the makers in November this year, a month before 'Simmba'.

