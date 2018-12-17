हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan's 'Kedarnath' crosses Rs 50 crore mark at Box office

Sara Ali Khan&#039;s &#039;Kedarnath&#039; crosses Rs 50 crore mark at Box office

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan's debut film 'Kedarnath' has struck the right chord with the audience. The movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Sara and has been helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. 'Kedarnath' has been well-received by critics as well as audience and people have praised the young and gorgeous actress for her performance in the film.

Well, here's good news for the 'Kedarnath' team. Within ten days of its release, the film has now crossed the 50 crore mark at box office!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of the film. He wrote, “#Kedarnath crosses ₹ 50 cr... Maintains a strong grip in Weekend 2, despite reduction in screens/shows + Hollywood biggie #Aquaman... Should comfortably sail past ₹ 60 cr on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 2.50 cr, Sat 3.93 cr, Sun 5.33 cr. Total: ₹ 54.21 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “#Kedarnath biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 42.45 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 11.76 cr

Total: ₹ 54.21 cr

India biz.”

Kedarnath is a romantic tragedy set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town, Uttrakhand, in June 2013. It is the perfect amalgamation of love, religion, passion and spirituality.

The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures.

After 'Kedarnath', Sara has yet another film scheduled for release. She will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty and is high on the buzzword ever since its inception. This is the first time that we will see Ranveer playing the role of a cop. It is also the actor's first film after his wedding to Deepika Padukone.

'Simmba' will hit the screens on December 28

Kedarnath, Kedarnath collections, Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

