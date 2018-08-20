Satyamev Jayate Box Office collections: John Abraham starrer stays steady

New Delhi: John Abraham's powerful act in recently released 'Satyamev Jayate' has won him several accolades. The movie has earned rave reviews from the classes and masses alike. It hit the screens on Independence Day and clashed with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' at the Box Office. Both the films have held their ground and got a solid opening at the ticket windows.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared figures of 'Satyamev Jayate'. He wrote:

#SatyamevaJayate packs a STRONG *extended* opening weekend total... Went downhill on Day 2, but remained consistent from Day 3 to Day 5... Weekdays biz is crucial... Wed 20.52 cr, Thu 7.92 cr, Fri 9.18 cr, Sat 9.03 cr, Sun 10.26 cr. Total: ₹ 56.91 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2018

The film stars John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma in lead roles.

'Satyamev Jayate' is a thriller drama which has been directed by Milap Zaveri and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani respectively.

The shooting kicked off in March this year and the first look for the film was released in April. John's last release 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran' turned out to be a money spinner venture for the makers as well.