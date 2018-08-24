हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
satyamev jayate

Satyamev Jayate Box Office collections: John Abraham starrer's steady run continues

The fans have loved their performance and it clearly shows at the ticket windows.

New Delhi: The intense act of John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in their latest outing 'Satyamev Jayate' has received a big thumbs up from the viewers. The fans have loved their performance and it clearly shows at the ticket windows.

According to Boxofficeindia.com, 'Satyamev Jayate' has collected Rs 65 crore approximately. In fact, noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: “#SatyamevaJayate is a SUCCESS STORY... Fared VERY WELL in its *prolonged* Week 1, getting a push due to #IndependenceDay [Day 1] and #Eid [Day 8] holidays... Scored in mass circuits/single screens... Expected to remain consistent in single screens in Weekend 2... HIT.”

The film stars John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma in lead roles. It hit the screens on Independence Day and clashed with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' at the Box Office. Both the films have held their ground and got a solid opening at the ticket windows.

'Satyamev Jayate' is a thriller drama which has been directed by Milap Zaveri and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani respectively.

The shooting kicked off in March this year and the first look for the film was released in April. John's last release 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran' turned out to be a money spinner venture for the makers as well.

 

