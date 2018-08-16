Satyamev Jayate Day 1 Box Office collections: John Abraham starrer gets a rocking start

New Delhi: Bollywood's tall and handsome actor John Abraham starrer 'Satyamev Jayate' hit the screens on Independence Day and clashed with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' at the Box Office. Both the films have held their ground and got a solid opening at the ticket windows.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared figures of 'Satyamev Jayate'. He wrote: "#SatyamevaJayate springs a BIG SURPRISE... Plexes are good, but single screens are ROCKING... Fri ₹ 20.52 cr. India biz.

The film stars John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma in lead roles.

'Satyamev Jayate' is a thriller drama which has been directed by Milap Zaveri and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani respectively.

The shooting kicked off in March this year and the first look for the film was released in April. John's last release 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran' turned out to be a money spinner venture for the makers as well.