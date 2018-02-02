Second poster of Rani Mukerji's Hichki out with new release date — See pic

New Delhi: Rani Mukerji is all set to return to the silver screen after a three-year hiatus with Yash Raj Films 'Hichki'. However, Rani's fans have to wait a little longer to see the actress on the big screen as the film's release date has been shifted.

'Hichki', which was earlier scheduled to release on February 23, will now be released on March 23. As per reports, the decision has been taken by the makers as they want to tap into the audience that will come post-exam period.

Meanwhile, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh on Friday shared a new poster of the movie. He tweeted, "Poster of YRF’s #Hichki with new release date: 23 March 2018...Stars Rani Mukerji... Siddharth P Malhotra directs... Produced by Maneesh Sharma... Presented by Aditya Chopra."

Poster of YRF’s #Hichki with new release date: 23 March 2018...Stars Rani Mukerji... Siddharth P Malhotra directs... Produced by Maneesh Sharma... Presented by Aditya Chopra. pic.twitter.com/uFdwsEwYtx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra is said to have been convinced by the marketing and distribution team at the banner that "Hichki" needs a release window that could bring in more audience.

Meanwhile, producer Maneesh Sharma said in a statement: "The multiple screenings of Hichki saw outstanding reactions. The audience in attendance have called it one of the best content-driven and heartwarming movies to ever come out of YRF. So naturally, the reaction of the team is that does Hichki currently have the best release date to get an extended run in cinemas across India."

Describing the film as an "out and out family movie that will entertain audiences across all age groups”, Maneesh added, "The YRF team decided that 23 March 2018 is the best release date for 'Hichki', especially given the post-exam scenario for students and families - the most relevant target audience for this film."

In the film, Rani plays the role of Naina Mathur, a teacher by profession, who suffers from a nervous system disorder and how she struggles to find a job form the plot of the movie. The film is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and is inspired by 2008 film 'Front of the Class'.

The trailer was released a few days back and received a warm response from the viewers.