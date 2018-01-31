Secret Superstar China collections: Aamir Khan-Zaira Wasim starrer is a blockbuster, earns over Rs 461 cr

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar' is doing incredible business at the Chinese Box Office. Aamir has a solid fanbase not only in the country but also internationally. He is adored in the neighbouring land, China, where his much talked about venture 'Dangal' was a huge hit.

Now, Aamir's latest production 'Secret Superstar' starring Zaira Wasim in the lead continues to set the Chinese Box Office on fire. The film has minted over Rs 461 crore. Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures.

#SecretSuperstar continues its dominance in China... Crosses $ 70 million...

[Week 2]

Mon $ 3.12 mn

Tue $ 3.20 mn

Total: $ 72.52 million [₹ 461.91 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2018

Although, Aamir is not playing the lead role in the film yet it has managed to amass this number. Secret Superstar stars 'Dangal' girl Zaira Wasim in the lead while Meher Vij, Raj Arjun, and Aamir Khan play pivotal parts. The film is written, directed by Advait Chandan, and produced by Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao.

Following its release in the Chinese market, the film has become 2017's second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film overseas, as well as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all times and the third highest-grossing Hindi film ever overseas.

'Secret Superstar' got ten nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Chandan, Best Actress for Wasim, and Best Supporting Actor for Khan.

It won three Filmfare Awards, including Best Actress (Critics) for Zaira Wasim, Best Supporting Actress for Meher Vij, and Best Playback Singer (Female) for Meghna Mishra.