Secret Superstar China collections: Aamir Khan-Zaira Wasim's film crosses Rs 500 cr mark at Box Office

By Ritika Handoo | Updated: Feb 02, 2018, 11:07 AM IST
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's rising popularity in China is evident from the fact that his latest production 'Secret Superstar' has successfully entered the Rs 500 crore club. The film is inching closer to hitting a huge 100 million mark at Chinese Box Office.

'Secret Superstar' starring Zaira Wasim in the lead continues to set the Chinese Box Office on fire. Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures.

Although, Aamir is not playing the lead role in the film yet it has managed to amass this number. Secret Superstar stars 'Dangal' girl Zaira Wasim in the lead while Meher Vij, Raj Arjun, and Aamir Khan play pivotal parts. The film is written, directed by Advait Chandan, and produced by Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao.

Following its release in the Chinese market, the film has become 2017's second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film overseas, as well as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all times and the third highest-grossing Hindi film ever overseas.

'Secret Superstar' got ten nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Chandan, Best Actress for Wasim, and Best Supporting Actor for Khan.
It won three Filmfare Awards, including Best Actress (Critics) for Zaira Wasim, Best Supporting Actress for Meher Vij, and Best Playback Singer (Female) for Meghna Mishra.

