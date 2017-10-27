Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Secret Superstar collects Rs 41 cr and Diwali is the reason!

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim became an overnight star and all because of her impeccable acting prowess. The young actress was recently seen in Secret Superstar which again proved why she can be the next big thing in Bollywood.

Oct 27, 2017
New Delhi: Dangal girl Zaira Wasim became an overnight star and all because of her impeccable acting prowess. The young actress was recently seen in Secret Superstar which again proved why she can be the next big thing in Bollywood.

Zaira, who hails from Kashmir is currently on cloud nine as her film is doing good business at the Box Office despite facing competition from a masala entertainer like Golmaal Again.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Box Office figures. Interestingly, he even shared the combined figures of the two Diwali releases—Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again respectively.

Festive time is one big factor which ensured great business for both the ventures. The extended Diwali weekend worked well for makers, and the figures are clear examples of it.

Secret Superstar not only has a strong storyline but has been appreciated for an amazing display of acting craft by actors. Backed by Aamir Khan, the film also sees do a special role and he nails it.

Secret Superstar is directed by Advait Chandan and stars Zaira, Meher Vij, Raj Arun and Aamir in pivotal parts. The film released on Diwali October 19, 2017.

