Secret Superstar will definitely release in China: Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Actor-producer Aamir Khan is determined to take "Secret Superstar" to China, and says he has already started planning about the release.

"'Secret Superstar' will definitely release in China in next one or two months. We are working on the planning aspect of it," Aamir said here.

Aamir is a popular Bollywood face in China, especially after the super success of his movies "PK" and "Dangal".

The actor opened up about his plans during the film's success party which was hosted by director Advait Chandan. The film is produced by Aamir and Kiran Rao under the banner Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios and Akash Chawla.

In "Secret Superstar", Zaira Wasim, who hails from Kashmir, plays a teenage girl named Insia who dreams of becoming a singer. The film is about how she fulfils her dreams by keeping her identity hidden.

Made on a budget of Rs 15 crore including the cost of production and prints and publicity, "Secret Superstar" released on Diwali on October 19. The film earned Rs 41.59 crore in its first week of release.

Aamir is happy with the performance of Bollywood films "Golmaal Again" and "Secret Superstar" at the box office.

"This Diwali has been great for the film industry. 'Golmaal Again' and 'Secret Superstar' have become super hit! 'Judwaa 2' also did really well two weeks ago, so now I feel good phase arrived in the industry," he said.

The actor is hoping the good phase continues with "Padmavati" and "Tiger Zinda Hai".

However, Aamir feels one can't just determine the success of the film with numbers.

"Box office numbers are just one yardstick about the success of a film. If you see the numbers, we have earned double than the budget of the film. Normally, the film which recover it's cost is called a hit, then this film should be called a super hit," he said.

Aamir will next be seen in "Thugs of Hindostan".