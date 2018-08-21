हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dil se

Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer Dil Se completes 20 years

The movie portrays the different shades of love that are defined in the ancient Arabic Literature.

Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer Dil Se completes 20 years
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Directed by Mani Ratnam, 'Dil Se' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles, completed 20 years. The movie marks the debut of Preity Zinta in a supporting role. 

Released in 1998, the movie is about a journalist (Shah Rukh Khan) from All India Radio who is sent from Delhi to Assam to cover the festivities, and how he meets a woman (Manisha Koirala) with whom he later falls in love. 

The movie portrays the different shades of love that are defined in the ancient Arabic Literature namely attraction, infatuation, love, reverence, worship, obsession and death.

'Dil Se' gave us many lovely songs and its biggest hit 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' featuring Malaika Arora added Filmfare Awards to their kitty for the categories Best Lyricist (Gulzar), Best Playback Singer (Sukhwinder Singh) and Best Choreography (Farah Khan). The song was later chosen to feature in a Hollywood movie titled 'Inside Man'. The songs bagged appreciation and A.R Rahman's composition won our hearts.

The film bagged two National Film Awards for Best Cinematography and Best Audiography. Manisha Koirala got nominated for Filmfare Award for the Best Actress while Preity Zinta bagged the Best Debut Female in 1999. The same year, 'Dil Se' won Netpac Award in the Berlin International Film Festival too. 

'Dil Se' was the first Indian film to enter the top 10 in the United Kingdom box office charts and was a success overseas. 

Tags:
Dil seShah Rukh KhanManisha KoiralaDil Se movieDil Se songs

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close