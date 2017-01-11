close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to relive their 'Karan-Arjun' moment in Kabir Khan's 'Tubelight'?

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 19:16
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to relive their &#039;Karan-Arjun&#039; moment in Kabir Khan&#039;s &#039;Tubelight&#039;?
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The gossip mills are churning out some fresh updates about two Bollywood superstars—Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Yes! And the good news is that the viewers might soon get to relive their 'Karan Arjun' moment.

Hold your breath! The latest buzz is that SRK might have a special cameo in Kabir Khan's 'Tubelight' which has Salman in the lead role. According to BollywoodLife.com, the cameo was reportedly going to be done by Shatrughan Sinha but now Sallu bhai wants his buddy SRK to step in.

Salman and SRK were last seen together in 'Om Shanti Om' where the former had made a friendly appearance in a song. Now, after so many years of wait, we might get to see these two big Khans together even if it is for a small duration.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will promote his film 'Raees' on Salman's 'Bigg Boss 10' soon. The film is set to release on January 25, 2017. 

First Published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 19:12

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.