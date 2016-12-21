Shah Rukh Khan – Anushka Sharma’s next: Is THIS the title of the movie?

Mumbai: Not too long ago, Salman Khan had unveiled the first look of Shah Rukh Khan - Anushka Sharma starrer untitled next and had even announced the release date of the film. However, the title of the film wasn’t revealed.

In fact, Shah Rukh even wanted Salman and Alia Bhatt to help him finalise a title for the film. And now, it seems that the Imtiaz Ali directorial has finally been named.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com originally attributed to an entertainment portal Pop Diaries, the film which was earlier titled ‘The Ring’ has been named ‘Rahnuma’.

However, the makers haven’t made any official announcement regarding the same.

This will be Anushka’s third film with SRK after her debut flick – ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.

The two make a wonderful onscreen couple and it will be interesting to see how beautifully Imtiaz makes use of their chemistry in the film which is slated to release on August 11 next year.