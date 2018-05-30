Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma to shoot for Zero at NASA — Details inside

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming romantic-sci-fi drama 'Zero' along with actress Anushka Sharma. The team, which is currently in the USA on a straight 45-day schedule, will be filming the climax of the film in coming days.

According to Bollywoodlife.com, Shah Rukh and Anushka along with actor R Madhavan will be filming the climax at a NASA facility in Alabama. They will not only use the inside of this NASA facility but also a few rocket models in its premises to shoot certain sequences.

It is to be noted that Shah Rukh has a previous shooting experience at NASA. Khan, who played a NASA scientist in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Swades' in 2004, had shot for few sequences at the aerospace research centre. In fact, it became the first Indian film to be shot inside the NASA research centre at the Launch Pad 39A of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

In the meantime, Anushka will be seen playing the role of a failed scientist in 'Zero' who tried to come to terms with her failures. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, 'Zero' is romantic drama and also features Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role. Shah Rukh, who will be seen as a dwarf in the film, will fall in love with Katrina, who plays a superstar.

The film has special appearances by Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Juhi Chawla. It also marks the last on-screen appearance of late veteran actress Sridevi, who died in February this year, shortly after completing the film.

'Zero' is scheduled to release on December 21 this year.