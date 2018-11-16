हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan calls 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' utter flop film, says he let down people

Shah Rukh Khan calls &#039;Jab Harry Met Sejal&#039; utter flop film, says he let down people
Photo courtesy: Film still

Shah Rukh Khan's last release 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' failed to deliver a magic at theatres. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film brought Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma for the third time together after 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', both Yash Raj productions. 

Though it is very rare that actors talk about at length about their Box Office debacles, Shah Rukh has finally opened about film's poor show. Speaking to Telegraph India, the superstar called the film 'an utter flop' while admitting that he let people down with it. 

Getting candid about the failure of 'Harry Met Sejal', Shah Rukh said, "I let people down with Jab Harry Met Sejal, which was an utter flop. But I didn’t want to let anyone down; I just liked the fact that koi story Nahin tTi, Sirf Ek ring Ke Chakkar Mein the two people (SRK’s Harry and Anushka Sharma’s Sejal) Kheechey Chale Jaate Hai. It was very organic, slice-of-life thing. The other day I met a director who mentioned the term ‘slice-of-life’ and I said, ‘nahin, Poora pumpkin do Mujhe Iss Baar."

Upon its release in August 2017, 'Jab Harry met Sejal' saw an opening of Rs 15.25 crore, thus becoming the lowest opener for a Shah Rukh Khan film in three years. Not only Shah Rukh, but even director Imtiaz had also earlier admitted that the film did not do well. 

JHMS made a net collection of approximately Rs 60 crore at the box office. Surprisingly, the film, which did not perform financially well in India, did well overseas. 

In the meantime, King Khan is gearing up for his next flick, titled 'Zero' which brings back the hit pair of Shah Rukh-Anushka-Katrina together. The film releases on December 21, 2018. 

