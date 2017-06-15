Shah Rukh Khan has the most hysterical reaction to Riteish Deshmukh's spoof poster of 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'
Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming film 'Bank Chor' is being promoted on the social media in a rather creative way.
New Delhi: Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming film 'Bank Chor' is being promoted on the social media in a rather creative way.
With the concepts of 'Chori ke posters', Riteish is giving everybody a good laugh and also creating a buzz for his movie.
Check out some of the spoof posters:
स्वछ टाईमपास for friends & family #BankChor #ChoriKaPoster... @akshaykumar @psbhumi pic.twitter.com/MZaKVieWH1
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2017
CHAMPAK CHIPLUNKAR HAI AAPKA BANK CHOR! #ChoriKaPoster #BankChor pic.twitter.com/zkdboVmsYc
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2017
Me to the Box Office : Main Tere Kaabil Hoon Ya... Tere Kaabil Nahi? #ChoriKaPoster #BankChor pic.twitter.com/JPrJvATozg
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2017
Haath ki safai ka pata nahi, par Poster ki safai toh ho chuki #ChoriKaPoster #BankChor pic.twitter.com/sdBYykwupy
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2017
Champak ne Bank se Mohabbat ki hai... Aiyyashi nahi. #ChoriKaPoster #BankChor pic.twitter.com/QUvq8U0aWj
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2017
Chori se darr nahi lagta sahab... Amjad Khan se lagta hai. #ChoriKaPoster #BankChor pic.twitter.com/01XuXEAy4H
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2017
Amongst all these spoof posters, Riteish also happened to have one on Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.
SRK couldn't resist but give a really funny response to Riteish for the same.
The spoof poster of 'Jab Harry Met Sejal':
What you seek is seeking you.... Money, Where are you? #ChoriKaPoster #BankChor pic.twitter.com/O7m9TutyDt
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2017
But it was King Khan's reaction that took the cake:
U could have used a better picture for Harry…Sejal looks lovely. https://t.co/XhSvvgFADp
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2017
Well, he is not just the 'Badshah' of Bollywood but also the king of humor.
'Bank Chor' is all set to hit the silver screen on June 16, 2017.