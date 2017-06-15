close
Shah Rukh Khan has the most hysterical reaction to Riteish Deshmukh's spoof poster of 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 11:33
New Delhi: Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming film 'Bank Chor' is being promoted on the social media in a rather creative way.

With the concepts of 'Chori ke posters', Riteish is giving everybody a good laugh and also creating a buzz for his movie.

Check out some of the spoof posters:

Amongst all these spoof posters, Riteish also happened to have one on Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.

SRK couldn't resist but give a really funny response to Riteish for the same.

The spoof poster of 'Jab Harry Met Sejal':

But it was King Khan's reaction that took the cake:

Well, he is not just the 'Badshah' of Bollywood but also the king of humor.

'Bank Chor' is all set to hit the silver screen on June 16, 2017. 

