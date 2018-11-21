हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
zero

Shah Rukh Khan in new 'Zero' promo is the guy you need to be wary of—Watch

Aanand L Rai has directed 'Zero' which will hit the screens on December 21, 2018. 

Shah Rukh Khan in new &#039;Zero&#039; promo is the guy you need to be wary of—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's upcoming ambitious venture 'Zero' has the star cast which directors only dream to have in their movies. With superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif together, what more can the fans ask for!

Come December 21 and everyone will meet Bauua Singh, the character played by SRK, who is a vertically challenged man but has a heart of gold. The makers unveiled a new promo of 'Zero' and in that, you will get to see Bauua's charisma.

Watch it here:

Bauua Singh is surely the guy you need to be wary of. The kickass dialogue in the promo, “Hum Jaiso Se Dekhte He Pyaar Nahi Hota Behn Ji, Dekhte Dekhte Ho Jata Hai' explains the character's wit and humour.

The king of romance plays a happy-go-lucky guy named Bauua Singh in the movie whereas Anushka Sharma packs a powerful punch as a scientist who battles cerebral palsy. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand plays a glamourous movie star who suffers from alcohol addiction.

Aanand L Rai has directed 'Zero' which will hit the screens on December 21, 2018. The lead trio has previously worked together in legendary late filmmaker Yash Chopra's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' (2012).

 

Tags:
zerozero promozero new promoShah Rukh KhanSRKBauua Singh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close