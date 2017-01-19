Shah Rukh Khan in Sahir Ludhianvi biopic by Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here's what you should know

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gung-ho about his upcoming venture 'Raees' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in pivotal roles.

The film is helmed by Rahul Dholakia and is set to open in big screens on January 25, 2017. Having said that, we also have an interesting update on SRK's much talked about film with maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Yes! Rumour mills were churning out that SRK might be roped in by SLB for a film based on the life of noted poet Sahir Ludhianvi. And recently, SRK revealed some info about the venture.

PTI quoted SRK as saying in an interview, “It was in Red Chilles (before), then Bhansali took it over. Jasneet is the writer. I really liked the story but we have not confirmed it. Sanjay is supposed to meet me now.”

"I think I'll meet him after 'Raees', if he is free from 'Padmavati'. He has a couple of stories and one of them is Sahir Ludhianvi. I heard it two years ago when it wasn't with Sanjay."

The 51-year-old actor says before he confirms the biopic, he wants to finish his forthcoming film by Rai where he plays a dwarf. "Now I want to finish Aanand L Rai's film. That film is visual effects heavy. Like 'Fan' I thought I'll finish in x amount of time but I took 11 months more. This dwarf film is like that."

"I don't want to commit to someone and then postpone it, or start another film. I thought Fan will get over then I had to start Imtiaz's film. "So, I want to wait for Aanand's film and then go. I am not committing to anyone. Having said that, yes I've heard Sahir Ludhianvi, it's a very nice film."

(With PTI inputs)