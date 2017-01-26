Shah Rukh Khan – Karan Johar’s witty ‘Twitter’ conversation is the best thing you will read today!
Mumbai: Do we need to say Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan are BFFs? Well, the two best buddies are never tired of admiring each others’ work. And now that SRK’s ‘Raees’ is winning hearts and accolades, dear friend Karan just can’t hide his happiness.
KJo took to Twitter to express his joy and excitement about the way ‘Raees’ has been received by the audiences. He wrote:
And....#RAEES has been watched and LOVED! Full on paisa vasool SUPERHIT!!! @iamsrk iamsrk nails the part to perfection! He's smouldering!!!
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 25 January 2017
Congratulations Bhai!! @iamsrk ....you are just amazing in the film!! Congratulations team #raees @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @rahuldholakia
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 25 January 2017
Now u should also make an intense action film. U have it in u. Dishoom Dishoom Hota Hai. https://t.co/KbJbdgycQS
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 26 January 2017
Uh.....if you promise to ghost direct it! Am on!!!!! https://t.co/wJD5246CFp
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 26 January 2017
I have always directed ur action scenes. Every scene where I run furiously after the ladies and hold their hand!! https://t.co/T6vgITRlFw
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 26 January 2017
Haha!! That's true and it's time to tell everyone you directed the basketball scenes in kuch kuch as well!!! https://t.co/jbce9tFdAT
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 26 January 2017
So maybe a sports film as well. Ae Dangal Hai Mushkil yahaan https://t.co/azBrbezlc3
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 26 January 2017
Your widening my genre choices Bhai!!! You know versatility is not my strength!!!! https://t.co/39Cn2TWQZI
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 26 January 2017
Now now don’t be modest. U r so versatile your last three films’name didn’t start with a ‘K’ https://t.co/bCEIUQxWJP
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 26 January 2017
Haha!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/VUuPfXnXpk
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 26 January 2017
Well, SRK and Karan have delivered a number of hits together. They began with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and then went on make some blockbusters like ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘My Name Is Khan’, ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ and ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’.
