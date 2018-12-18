हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma shoot for Indian Idol's grand finale episode

The trio visited the sets of the reality show to promote their film, 'Zero'.

File photo (Yogen Shah)

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are having a tight schedule, travelling across the country to promote their upcoming romantic drama 'Zero'. After promoting the film in the national capital, the hit trio returned back to Mumbai this afternoon.

And the lead actors of 'Zero' arrived on the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol, where they shot for the grand finale episode. In the pics, Shah Rukh looks extremely dapper in black shirt and trousers which he wore with a green blazer. Katrina, on the other hand, looked gorgeous as always in a maroon red jumpsuit with a blue rope tied around the waist. Anushka dazzled in a multicoloured sequined gown with a thigh-high slit. 

Take a look at their photos from the Indian Idol sets here: 

 

The film tells the story of Bauua Singh, a short man from Meerut who, after having difficulty finding a marriage partner, finds a companion in Aafia Bhinder, a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy. However, a leading actress, Babita also gets close with him, testing his first relationship. This love triangle takes them to far-off cities, and thrusts Bauua on an adventure to discover both his true love and completeness in a life lived to the fullest.

Initially, Salman Khan was approached for the role in 2012. The role then went to Shah Rukh Khan. His casting was confirmed in March 2016. Rai cast Khan to play the lead role because he needed a big star for the story to penetrate globally. He needed "an intelligent actor, who also can carry that happy-go-lucky attitude," and he felt Shah Rukh possessed those qualities.

The film is set to arrive in theatres on December 21, 2018.

