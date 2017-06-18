close
Shah Rukh Khan lip-syncs to 'Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di', promotes 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' in style! - WATCH

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' will be releasing on August 4 this year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 12:47
Ne Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday posted a very interesting video online in order to promote his upcoming film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. In the short clip, the 51-year-old actor can be seen lip-syncing to popular Punjabi song 'Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di'.

Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the character of a girl named Sejal in the Imtiaz Ali directorial. As a result, King Khan has asked the social media users to tell him the name of the city where he can find the most number of Sejals. By the end of the contest, the 'Baadshah' of B-Town will personally go and meet them.

Don’t believe us? Watch for yourself:

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' will be releasing on August 4 this year.

TAGS

Shah Rukh KhanJab Harry Met SejalAnushka SharmaImtiaz AliJab Harry Met Sejal contestJab Harry Met Sejal video

