Shah Rukh Khan made a 'Dangal' promise to Aamir Khan! Here's what you should know

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next big release 'Raees' which will hit the screens on January 25, 2017. The film has been directed by Rahul Dholakia and will present the superstar in a gangster avatar.

Recently, the superstar did a fun #ASKSRK chat session on Twitter with his fans where people quizzed him over varied things they wanted to know. Out of many questions, a fan asked SRK whether he liked Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' or not, to which SRK replied saying, "Have been busy with work so haven't seen it yet. Have promised Aamir will see it soon on a free day. It's awesome like we all know”, reports PTI.

Talking about his co-star, SRK wrote, "Nawaz bhai is a gem of an actor and too much fun to work with." Shah Rukh, 51, is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film "Raees". In 'Raees', Shah Rukh will be seen sharing screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

SRK's 'Raees' is opening on he same day as Hrithik's 'Kaabil'. It was earlier supposed to hit theatres on January 26. When a fan asked if he could prepone the release of "Raees" as th wait is too long, SRK said, "Please see it on 25 only...Pehle hi bohat shift kar Lee..."

(With PTI inputs)