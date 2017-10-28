Shah Rukh Khan promotes Ittefaq with a thrilling video—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood young guns Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha will be seen first time together on the big screens in Ittefaq. The film happens to be a remake of 1969 super hit thriller drama by the same name. The original was directed by Yash Chopra.

The inspired version stars Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. It has been helmed by Abhay Chopra and is jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions.

SRK took to Twitter and promoted the film with a thrilling video featuring the lead cast.

Watch it here:

100 mins of sheer thrill and suspense... #Ittefaq in theatres 3rd Nov onwards! pic.twitter.com/7ZyJ4CEFyu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 28, 2017

Ittefaq is hitting the silver screens on November 3, 2017. Meanwhile, King Khan is busy with completing the shoot of Aanand L Rai's yet-to-be-titled film where he is reportedly playing a dwarf. The film stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

After Jab Tak Hai Jaan, this will be the second time when the trio of SRK, Anushka and Katrina will be sharing the screen space.

So, are you excited about the film?