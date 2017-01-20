Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ and Roshans’ ‘Kaabil’ clash: My father is hurt, says Hrithik

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan is all set to make a splash on the silverscreen with his home production ‘Kaabil’ on January 25 but isn’t very pleased because his film will clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Raees’ at the Box Office.

Talking about the unfortunate clash, Hrithik said, “My father plans his life very well. He was also very careful. 'Kaabil' was about to get over in October. But he did not want to release it in November or December last year as the dates were already taken by someone else and it would not have been fair. He decided to go to January as he didn’t want to put any other producer in distress.”

"My father is careful and concerned for others so he also expects other to be the same way. He is a little hurt and upset. But he is graceful about it. You can't control the world you can only control your reaction and our reaction is very graceful so now let's see," Hrithik added.

However, Hrithik has no grudges against anyone because he doesn’t think the clash was intentional.

"People attached to 'Raees' are not doing it intentionally. There is nothing like revenge. But if they had planned it better and had executed it better then this clash would not have happened."

Interestingly, one of SRK’s most successful films – ‘Karan Arjun’ – was with Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan.

Talking about SRK’s helplessness, Hrithik said, "I think 'Raees' also didn't have any choice. The film is waiting for a release date for quite some time. It was supposed to release with 'Sultan' but it got pushed. They are also in a problem. I understand that. My sadness is only that if the party had planned it a little better than this clash would not have happened.”

‘Kaabil’ is a very important film for Hrithik, because his previous release – ‘Mohenjo Daro’ which released alongside Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rustom’, proved to be a dud at the Box Office. His last hit was ‘Bang Bang’, a film which did well at the Box Office but couldn’t quite impress the critics.

(With PTI inputs)