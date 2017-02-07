Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ banned in Pakistan: Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia ‘dumbfounded’!

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia is extremely shocked to learn that his film ‘Raees’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan, has been banned in Pakistan due its “objectionable” content.

Expressing his dismay, Dholakia tweeted: “#raeesbanned in Pakistan ??? Outraged !! Dumbfounded!! (sic).”

#raeesbanned in Pakistan ??? Outraged !! Dumbfounded!! — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) 6 February 2017

The film was scheduled to be screened in theatres across the border on Sunday.

Sources in the know said the reason behind the ban was that "the content undermines Islam, and a specific religious sect, (It also) portrays Muslims as criminals, wanted persons and terrorists".

Most members objected to the film's release, an official of the Punjab (Pakistani side of Punjab) censor board said, adding that they will follow the decision of the central censor board.

The lead actress in ‘Raees’ – Mahira – hails from Pakistan. The Rahul Dholakia directorial marked her Bollywood debut and her work has been appreciated here. The film also stars method actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui besides Atul Kulkani and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Interestingly, the self-imposed ban on Bollywood films ended on February 1 as Karachi's Atrium Cinemas screened Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Kaabil’. The information ministry and CBFC also cleared Karan Johar's ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ for screening in the country.

(With IANS inputs)