Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ movie tweet review
Mumbai: And the wait ends now! Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Raees’ has hit the silverscreen today amid much hope and enthusiasm. The Rahul Dholakia directorial, which was initially scheduled to release on Eid last year, has finally made its way to the theatres. SRK fans are enthralled and they have all the reasons to feel elated!
‘Raees’, set in the backdrop of Gujarat in the 1980s also stars method actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Atul Kulkarni. The retro-themed film marks the debut of Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan, who plays the female lead. Her chemistry with SRK has been loved by the audiences and going by the trailer, we can say that the lady looks gorgeous with him!
Among the moviegoers who have already made it to theatres and multiplexes, Raghav Jaitly of Zeenews.com also finds a mention. He is now at a multiplex waiting to watch ‘Raees’ First Day First Show.
He is all set to review the film through his tweets. Check out his tweet review here:
Will be watching first day-first show of Rahul Dholakia's #Raees. Stay tuned for live tweet review
#Raees features Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.
Theatre occupancy is pretty good keeping in mind that most gates of the mall (where cinema hall is located) were yet to open @9am #Raees
Crowd goes berserk as name of Shah Rukh Khan flashes on-screen in the opening credits #Raees
Background score of #Raees takes the excitement up a notch. It will keep you captivated throughout
Godly abs, well chiseled body and killer attitude: Shah Rukh Khan's #Raees entry is exactly what his fans deserve. Wow
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Shah Rukh Khan's #Raees sidekick is doing a quite convincing job
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's entry was loaded with swag. Unexpected and fun #Raees
Shah Rukh Khan puts his best foot forward as Mahira Khan enters. King of romance doing what he does the best #Raees
