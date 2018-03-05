Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan-Ranveer Singh to clash at Box Office? Here's the truth

New Delhi: It seems like December 2018 is one of the most jam-packed months with some big films scheduled to hit theatres this month.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Zero' is already slated for a release during Christmas. Directed by Anand L Rai, the film also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in key roles and will hit the screens on December 21.

On the other hand, director Rohit Shetty recently unveiled the poster of his next project 'Simbaa' which stars Ranveer Singh in the role of a cop. Karan Johar, who is co-producing the film, took to Twitter to share the first official poster of the film that showed Ranveer in a police uniform complete with the handlebar moustache and aviators.

He introduced the film with the caption, "28th December 2018!! ROHIT SHETTY will be back!!!! RANVEER SINGH as #SIMMBA." If things go as planned, the film will be released exactly a week after Shah Rukh's Zero hit screens.

After 'Zero' and 'Simbaa', another big film that joined the list of movies to release in the month of December is 'Dabangg 3'.

As per reports, the third franchise of Salman Khan's 'Dabangg' is expected to be released around the same time. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the movie on Salman's birthday, which falls on December 27.

Interestingly, both 'Simmba' and 'Dabangg 3' are high on entertainment value and will have the lead actors playing a cop in the film. And if both films get release at the same time, it will surely become an overdose for the viewers.

Arbaaz Khan, who is producing 'Dabangg 3' hasn't yet announced the release date of the film and is expected to make an announcement on the same after April.

In the meantime, Salman is also shooting for Remo D'Souza's 'Race 3'. Ranveer too has his kitty full with other projects like 'Gully Boy' and '83'.