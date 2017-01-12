Shah Rukh Khan - Salman Khan to share screen space in THIS film – Its finally happening!
Mumbai: Well, here’s great news for Shah Rukh Khan – Salman Khan fans. Moviegoers who have been eagerly waiting to see Salman and SRK together on the silverscreen will be happy to know that the latter has a cameo in the former’s next film.
Yes, you read that right. The Badshah of Bollywood has a significant cameo appearance in Sultan’s next film – Tubelight – which is being directed by Kabir Khan.
According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, SRK is on board the film for the small but important part.
Salman and SRK had last teamed up on screen for Farah Khan’s special song from ‘Om Shanti Om’ almost 9 years ago!
The two, however weren’t at talking terms until a few years back but now the duo is back together. Perhaps their friendship has grown stronger than before and now they are the ultimate BFFs of Hindi cinema.
So guys, are you ready to see Bollywood’s Karan-Arjun together on the silverscreen again?
