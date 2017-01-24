Shah Rukh Khan says prayers are with family of man who died in Vadodara commotion during 'Raees' promotion
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 11:44
Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Raees’ promotion turned out to be a tragic event for a person who reportedly died in a commotion at the Vadodara Railway Station on Monday night.
The police lathicharged fans who had assembled in large numbers to see their favourite hero, news agency ANI reported. Addressing this unfortunate incident, SRK, while addressing the media at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Station in Delhi said, “Its unfortunate, my prayers are with the family of the deceased.”
Shah Rukh was on August Kranti Express from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his upcoming film `Raees` directed by Rahul Dholakia.
The film which is slated to release tomorrow also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Atul Kulkarni.
First Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 11:20
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan living separately: Amar Singh makes shocking revelations
- Ironic twist to Raees promotion, man who died in Vadodara commotion wasn’t there to see Shah Rukh Khan
- Jallikattu issue: No law is infallible, says Kamal Haasan
- Priyanka Chopra says she misses speaking in Hindi – WATCH ‘Live with Kelly’ teasers
- Shah Rukh Khan says prayers are with family of man who died in Vadodara commotion during 'Raees' promotion
- Shahid Kapoor shares new still from ‘Rangoon’ and it is incredible intense!
- Mahira Khan expresses desire to promote 'Raees' with Shah Rukh Khan
- Ironic twist to Raees promotion, man who died in Vadodara commotion wasn’t there to see Shah Rukh Khan
- ‘Raees’ Shah Rukh Khan travels by train to promote film - WATCH video
- Salman Khan introduces THIS child actor after Harshaali Malhotra – See PICS