Shah Rukh Khan says prayers are with family of man who died in Vadodara commotion during 'Raees' promotion

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Raees’ promotion turned out to be a tragic event for a person who reportedly died in a commotion at the Vadodara Railway Station on Monday night.

The police lathicharged fans who had assembled in large numbers to see their favourite hero, news agency ANI reported. Addressing this unfortunate incident, SRK, while addressing the media at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Station in Delhi said, “Its unfortunate, my prayers are with the family of the deceased.”

Shah Rukh was on August Kranti Express from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his upcoming film `Raees` directed by Rahul Dholakia.

The film which is slated to release tomorrow also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Atul Kulkarni.