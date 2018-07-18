हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan shoots late night at Marine Drive, video goes viral—Watch

'Zero' also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. 

Shah Rukh Khan shoots late night at Marine Drive, video goes viral—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's ambitious project 'Zero'. The film is high on the buzzword and has got fans excited, especially after its two teasers created a storm online.

SRK was recently shooting late night at Mumbai's famous Marine Drive. Fans shared the video on social media and ever since it has been widely circulated on the internet. The superstar can be seen dressed in a casual white shirt and denim.

Watch the video shared on Twitter by a fan club.

However, it is still not clear whether King Khan was shooting for a film or any brand endorsement. 'Zero' also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The trio has previously worked together in maverick filmmaker Yash Chopra's last film 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' in 2012.

SRK meanwhile on Katrina Kaif's birthday unveiled the first look of her character and it created a flutter amongst the netizens. Kat looked intriguing with those heavy kohl eyes and carried a haunting expression on her face.

'Zero' will hit the screens on December 21, 2018.

 

Tags:
Shah Rukh Khansrk marine drivemarine drivezerozero filmViral videoSRK video

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close