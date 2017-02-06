Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees' banned in Pakistan for 'inappropriate' portrayal of Muslims
Islamabad: The release of the Indian movie "Raees", which was scheduled to hit Pakistani cinemas on Sunday, was on Monday banned for its "inappropriate" portrayal of Muslims.
Rumours about the Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer releasing in Pakistan were ripe for the past one week. However, according to Dawn News, the Central Censor Board decided not to release the film in Pakistan.
Sources in the know of the development told Dawn the reason behind it was that "the content undermines Islam, and a specific religious sect, (It also) portrays Muslims as criminals, wanted persons and terrorists".
Earlier, the film was in turbulent waters owing to the sour relations between Pakistan and India. Pakistani artistes were banned by certain outfits in India, due to which Mahira was not able to promote the film in India.
Last week, Bollywood film "Kaabil" released in Pakistan after a months-long self-imposed ban by exhibitors was lifted.
