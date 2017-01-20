Shah Rukh Khan talks about working with Salman Khan

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan who is all set for the release of his next – Raees – directed by Rahul Dholakia, recently shot a cameo for his BFF Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’.

The ‘Badshah’ and the ‘Sultan’ of Bollywood epitomise brotherhood of an incredible kind and their fans love to see them together!

Talking about his experience of working with Salman for Kabir Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ during an interview with a news channel, SRK said, "Shooting with Salman for 'Tubelight' was fun. These days I'm only making cameos with him.”

Salman and SRK are the adorable Karan-Arjun of Bollywood. They have stunned and surprised their fans time and again.

And later this year, when ‘Tubelight’ hits the silverscreen, the duo will recreate the same ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ magic.

Are you ready people?

(With IANS inputs)