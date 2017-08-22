Shah Rukh Khan to essay a double role in Aanand L Rai’s dwarf film?

Mumbai: After ‘Fan’, we may see Shah Rukh Khan essaying a double role once again. The Badshah of Bollywood, who is working on Aanand L Rai’s untitled venture about a dwarf, may play another character in the film.

According to a report in India.com, originally attributed to Pinkvilla, a source said, “While everyone knows that Shah Rukh is playing a dwarf in the film, only the unit and cast know that SRK actually has a double role in the movie. While one of them is a dwarf, the other is an average, regular kind of a common man and he is again played by Shah Rukh. The star will play his usual charming, romantic self in that role as we get to see him sing and dance. Both characters are completely different from each other, strongly performance-oriented and both the leading ladies get a chance to romance SRK. They have equal lengths in the films and hence they signed up for the film. Anushka will romance the normal guy while Katrina will romance the dwarf. It’s not an experimental film at all but about friendships and love. Shah Rukh has made a five-minute clip of the film and shown it to some of his close friends in B-Town and all have been raving about it.”

However, filmmaker Aanand has rubbished the rumour by saying, “it’s not true”.

Shah Rukh has played a double role in films ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Don’, ‘Duplicate’, ‘Ra.One’ and ‘Om Shanti Om’. So seeing SRK essaying two characters is no new thing.

Rai’s untitled film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.