Shah Rukh Khan works mostly with Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions – Here’s why
Mumbai: The Delhi-boy, who portrayed negative characters early in his career, is now touted as the ‘King of Romance’. We are referring to none other than the Badshah of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan.
The actor, who is now gearing up for his next – Raees – a film that’s way beyond its actual release date, has mostly worked with the Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions banner. The superstar has often been associated with productions produced by the heavyweights.
Talking about why he doesn’t work with others, SRK during an interview with a news channel said he cannot work with people who do not love him.
In the recent past, besides YRF or Dharma Productions, SRK has either collaborated with Farah Khan or Rohit Shetty and has also ventured into film production.
(With IANS inputs)
