Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's first song from Zero to be out within a week

We just hope that the song turns to be a melody, something that we can hear on loop!

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s first song from Zero to be out within a week
Photo courtesy: Film Poster

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' has been making all the right buzz. Ever since the first official teaser of the film was out on Eid this year, fans can't stop raving about it and cannot wait to watch the film in theatres. 

The trailer of the film was unveiled by the makers only recently, on Shah Rukh's birthday and it broke all records and garnered 100 million views in just a few days of its release. It is being speculated that the film would end Shah Rukh Khan's dry run at the Box Office. 

Now, in a big news for King Khan's fans, the makers are planning to release the first song of the film on November 19. The song is titled 'Mera Naam Tu' and is expected to be a romantic track. 

Only yesterday, Aanand shared a video on his Twitter handle where music directors Ajay-Atul were seen making the background score of the film. 

Check out his post here: 

The lyrics have been penned down by Irshad Kamil.

Speaking of the film, 'Zero' presents the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Set against the backdrop of Meerut,  the film has a unique as well as rooted story. 

Bringing the super hit trio of Shah Rukh, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, 'Zero' offers interesting performances with an unconventional storyline. 

The film has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions. It is set to release on December 21, 2018.

