SRK's disappointed 'Fan' drags YRF to court, gets compensation

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan one of the best on-screen performances was seen in FAN—a film by YRF. Although it wasn't a moolah maker at the Box Office, the title track—Jabra Fan became a rage and a chartbuster in several languages.

But the promotional Jabra Fan track was nowhere to be seen in the film and that made fans really unhappy. So much so that a fan named Afreen Zaidi from Aurangabad moved consumer court seeking compensation from YRF over mental harassment reportedly.

According to Bombay Times.com, Afreen demanded approximately Rs 65,000 compensation from the makers which included her spendings on the movie tickets, snacks, travel, amount for mental harassment and also for her lawyer's fees.

The report further states that The Aurangabad circuit bench of the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC), Mumbai has now directed YRF to compensate the fan with Rs 15, 000.

YRF produced FAN had SRK play a double role and hit the screens on April 15, 2016. The psychological thriller was directed by Maneesh Sharma.