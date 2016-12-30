Shah Rukh Khan's movie costumes make him nostalgic
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday took to Twitter to express nostalgia over his 25-year-old film career. The 51-year-old actor was actually cleaning his movie costumes when this expression took over his mind.
You will be amazed to know that from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' locket to 'Fan' jacket, SRK's wardrobe is home to all the best memories of his on-screen journey.
"Cleaning 25yrs of costumes collected from my films. From the ‘cool’ chain 2 Fan jacket. Nostalgic..i hav been so many ppl & still been none," King Khan tweeted.
Well, the tweet tells a lot about Shah Rukh and his deep love for cinema.
On the professional front, his new film 'Raees' is all set to get released on January 25 next year. It is directed by Rahul Dholakia. The flick also features actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani sensation Mahira Khan in key roles.
Cleaning 25yrs of costumes collected from my films. From the ‘cool’ chain 2 Fan jacket. Nostalgic..i hav been so many ppl & still been none
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 30, 2016
'Raees' will be clashing at the Box Office with Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Raees'.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 'Rangoon' music is opera-like, says Sukhwinder Singh
- Oscars nomination of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Sarbjit': Director Omung Kumar feels privileged
- Trying to carve a niche for myself, says Swara Bhaskar
- Salman Khan to get a special gift from his Pakistani fan
- Lokesh Kumari to re-enter Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss'?
- Oscars nomination of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Sarbjit': Director Omung Kumar feels privileged
- Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' all set to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the Box Office!
- Arjun Kapoor took lessons in Punjabi for right accent in Anil Kapoor starrer 'Mubaraka'
- Bollywood 2017: Get ready for movie marathon in January
- Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’: Domestic and international Box Office report