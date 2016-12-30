Shah Rukh Khan's movie costumes make him nostalgic

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday took to Twitter to express nostalgia over his 25-year-old film career. The 51-year-old actor was actually cleaning his movie costumes when this expression took over his mind.

You will be amazed to know that from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' locket to 'Fan' jacket, SRK's wardrobe is home to all the best memories of his on-screen journey.

"Cleaning 25yrs of costumes collected from my films. From the ‘cool’ chain 2 Fan jacket. Nostalgic..i hav been so many ppl & still been none," King Khan tweeted.

Well, the tweet tells a lot about Shah Rukh and his deep love for cinema.

On the professional front, his new film 'Raees' is all set to get released on January 25 next year. It is directed by Rahul Dholakia. The flick also features actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani sensation Mahira Khan in key roles.

Cleaning 25yrs of costumes collected from my films. From the ‘cool’ chain 2 Fan jacket. Nostalgic..i hav been so many ppl & still been none — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 30, 2016

'Raees' will be clashing at the Box Office with Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Raees'.