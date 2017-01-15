Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' director Rahul Dholakia helped Mahira Khan – Here's how

New Delhi: Indian cinema lovers are all set to witness the Bollywood debut of Pakistani sensation Mahira Khan. The 32-year-old actress will be taking the silver screen by storm with superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raess'.

The 'Humsafar' diva recently conducted a chat session with her fans online. Amidst all this, one of the Twitter users asked her about the experience of working with filmmaker Rahul Dholakia.

To which she replied, "Amazing. @rahuldholakia helped me every step of the way."

Her honest replies definitely won the hearts of her social media followers.

'Raees' is slated to release on January 25 this year. It will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil'. This is touted to be the biggest Box Office battle of 2017 so far.