Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' leaked online; director Rahul Dholakia reacts
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Raees' has apparently been leaked online. Director Rahul Dholakia recently made this revelation online.
The 'Parzania' filmmaker was left heartbroken because people are watching the flick on smartphones instead of going to the theatres.
"Depressing and heartbreaking to see people watching on phones and online (pirated) when the film is made for big screen experience," he tweeted.
Rahul further posted on social media, "And so, I would like to thank all those of you who went to the theatres and saw the movies, multiple times. #watchRaeesintheatres."
'Raees' is set against the backdrop of alcohol prohibition in Gujarat. The flick touches upon the way the liquor industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed.
Depressing and heartbreaking to see people watching on phones and online (pirated) when the film is made for big screen experience
— rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) 1 February 2017
In the film, SRK essays the title role and also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's foray into Bollywood.
And so, I would like to thank all those of you who went to the theatres and saw the movies, multiple times. #watchRaeesintheatres
— rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) 1 February 2017
'Raees' was released on January 25 this year.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Koffee With Karan: Tiger Shroff and daddy Jackie Shroff's TOP 5 moments!
- Beyonce expecting twins, sets new Instagram record
- Filmfare awards: Akshay Kumar talks about not being nominated in 'best actor' category
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' leaked online; director Rahul Dholakia reacts
- Shah Rukh Khan – Karan Johar’s Twitter bromance will make you admire their friendship
- Filmfare awards: Akshay Kumar talks about not being nominated in 'best actor' category
- Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun and Alia come across as a quirky couple – Watch TRAILER
- Tiger Shroff kick starts 'Baaghi 2' with action on his mind!
- DiCaprio, Larson, Rylance and Vikander to present at Oscars
- Kiran Rao keeps mum on 'Padmavati' on-set ruckus