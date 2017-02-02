Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' leaked online; director Rahul Dholakia reacts

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Raees' has apparently been leaked online. Director Rahul Dholakia recently made this revelation online.

The 'Parzania' filmmaker was left heartbroken because people are watching the flick on smartphones instead of going to the theatres.

"Depressing and heartbreaking to see people watching on phones and online (pirated) when the film is made for big screen experience," he tweeted.

Rahul further posted on social media, "And so, I would like to thank all those of you who went to the theatres and saw the movies, multiple times. #watchRaeesintheatres."

'Raees' is set against the backdrop of alcohol prohibition in Gujarat. The flick touches upon the way the liquor industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed.

In the film, SRK essays the title role and also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's foray into Bollywood.

'Raees' was released on January 25 this year.