Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' most talked about Bollywood film of 2017 on Twitter

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Raees" was the most talked about Bollywood film of 2017 on Twitter, with Salman Khan's "Tiger Zinda Hai" securing the second place, reveals a report.

IANS| Updated: Dec 26, 2017, 19:21 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

According to Twitter India's annual ranking list, "Raees" was the most talked about Hindi film in 2017 based on the hashtag volume. 

Set against the backdrop of prohibition in Gujarat, "Raees", directed by Rahul Dholakia, touches upon the way the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan made her debut in Bollywood with the film. 

Salman's "Tubelight" might have been a dud at the box office, but features in the third position in the list. 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film "Padmavati", with Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead, was number four, followed by "Kaabil", "Jab Harry Met Sejal", "Toilet Ek Prem Katha", "Golmaal Again", "Judwaa 2" and "Jagga Jasoos". 

Shah Rukh has also topped Twitter's most talked about celebrity list. Among the ladies, Deepika has topped the list. 

